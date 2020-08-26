Warren County High School English/language arts teacher Shimey Masters-Braxford was named Warren County Schools’ Teacher of the Year during virtual Convocation exercises earlier this month.
The first runner-up was Dustin Farrell, English teacher at Warren New Tech High School. The second runner-up was Cicelia Aguilar, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher at Northside K-8 School.
Other nominees were Blair Brantley, Mariam Boyd Elementary School kindergarten teacher; Oscar Vega, Vaughan Elementary School Spanish teacher; Shamara Wynter, Warren County Middle School sixth-grade English/language arts teacher; and Donna Hahn, Warren Early College High School English teacher.
A native of Ewarton, St. Catherine, Jamaica, Masters-Braxford enjoyed teaching other people to read before she entered school. As she grew older, Masters-Braxford knew that she wanted to become a teacher. She wanted to help other people learn more than they thought they needed to know.
Her own passion for learning grew stronger as she grew older as well. Typically, students in Jamaica attend primary school through sixth grade and enter high school at seventh grade. Masters-Braxford completed primary school in fifth grade in order to enter high school early.
She earned bachelor’s degrees in literature/English and international relations, a post graduate diploma in English education and a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of the West Indies-Mona (Jamaica).
Her 13-year career in education has included teaching English language and literature, and library skills at St. Jago High School in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, Jamaica. Masters-Braxford taught English language, English literature and literature in English (a course focusing on literature from around the world for students planning to study at the university level) at St. George’s College, Kingston, Jamaica.
She served as an online adjunct lecturer with the University of the Commonwealth Carribean before coming to the United States.
Masters-Braxford is now in her fourth year of teaching at Warren County High School, chairwoman of the English Department, National Honor Society advisor and member of the School Improvement Team.
While teaching in Jamaica, she enjoyed working with students from a number of cultures, including Asia and the United States and was thrilled when the opportunity to teach in America arose.
Here, Masters-Braxford considers herself not only a teacher, but also a cultural ambassador, sharing the heritage of Jamaica and other cultures which have shaped her life with her students and the community.
She credits one of her high school language arts teachers with inspiring her approach to teaching. The educator brought a passion for teaching that showed students that literature is more than something printed in a textbook; it can be applied to life.
“I teach my students to become critical thinkers so that they can make the text-life connection,” Masters-Braxford said.
Developing a love of learning also sparks an interest in other cultures. Masters-Braxford challenges her students to study the National Anthem of the United States as a poem. This study sparks curiosity, and students usually ask about the Jamaican anthem.
Students compare the language of the two anthems as part of the opportunity to learn more about Jamaican culture. Masters-Braxford’s students communicate with their counterparts in Jamaica, participate in International Night to experience Jamaican food and culture, and study the differences between the United States and Jamaican economies, among other themes.
Masters-Braxford was approached by Paulette Joyce Feraria, her former lecturer at The University of the West Indies, to write a chapter for her book, “English Language Teaching in a Post-Method Paradigm.”
The result was “Integrating E-Learning in the Teaching of English Language Classes,” a topic which Masters-Braxford believes is appropriate for the current time.
“It is applicable to what we are experiencing now with COVID-19,” she said. “We must still ensure a quality education.”
Masters-Braxford had no idea that she had been selected as Teacher of the Year before Convocation. Several family members with Aug. 13 birthdays said that learning that she received the honor would make the perfect present. When Masters-Braxford heard that she had won, she was surprised and ecstatic. Her family joined in the celebration.
Her WCHS colleagues celebrated with her as well. For Masters-Braxford, this was especially appropriate. She considers that her award represents a team effort of all the school’s educators.
“It is for our school,” she said. “Together, we will soar high like the Eagles we are. We will work together to ensure that students get the best education at all times despite challenges.”
Masters-Braxford is appreciative of the support she has received from WCHS administrators and her colleagues as she strives to constantly become a better teacher.
She wants to makes a difference in the lives of young people, and her former students from WCHS and Jamaica would say that she has. Many of them contact Masters-Braxford to thank her for providing encouragement and for helping them reach their potential. Her former students in Jamaica have entered careers that include medicine, law and economics.
She considers it important to reach out to her students at their educational levels and help them to grow as learners.
“I believe every child can learn, and every child must learn,” Masters-Braxford said. “You must meet them where they are and make sure they learn and grow.”
