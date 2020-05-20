Storybook character Pete the Cat arrived at Mariam Boyd Elementary School on Friday for drive-through visits with pre-kindergarten students and their parents.
Pictured, from the left, are pre-kindergarten teacher Janie Cutts, Pete the Cat, student Olivia Andrews, her mother, Lakola Andrews and pre-kindergarten teacher assistant Aquilla Alston.
Pre-kindergartners received books, “car prizes” and more. Pre-kindergarten teacher Tomeka Sidberry led efforts to make the visit possible, through a partnership with Halifax-Warren Smart Start Partnership for Children.
