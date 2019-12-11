Warrenton bd swearing in-d.jpg

JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record

 

Recently elected and re-elected members of the Warrenton Town Board take the oath of office Monday night. Pictured from the left are: Commissioners Mike Coffman, Travis Packer, Margaret Britt and John Blalock. Presiding at right is Clerk of Court Lisa Blalock. Monday night marked Packer’s first official meeting as a town commissioner. Coffman, Britt and Blalock are returning members of the board.