Earlier this month, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a proclamation declaring April “National Pest Management Month,” making the designation official for the state, although it has been recognized annually nationwide for more than 40 years.
That means John Earl Alston, owner of A&S Pest Control, has been on the job every year since the very first National Pest Management Month. The Norlina native and current Ridgeway resident, started the company in 1977 with Earl Shearin—hence the name Alston & Shearin—and the business has called 281 U.S. Highway 1 South, Norlina, home since 2006.
Of course, there’s never been a more disruptive global threat than the COVID-19 pandemic during those 43 years for Alston.
But fortunately for A&S, professional pest control was acknowledged as an essential service by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security when stay-at-home orders took off. The virus also happened to hit around termite swarm season, so Alston’s crew has been able to keep business flowing, while many other small businesses around the country are either struggling or shuttered.
“We’ve been really blessed with work staying steady,” Alston said. “I thank God for that.”
Faith is as essential to Alston as his job is to the community. He serves as the pastor for the church, New Birth Outreach Ministry, that he founded, and was recently honored by the Warren County Community Center during its Black History Month Program for his support of the community center and other local organizations.
Alston’s reputation helped him build A&S into not only a local favorite, but a regional stalwart. They do most of their work in Warren, Vance, Franklin, and Granville counties, but also venture south to the Triangle, east of Interstate 95 and are licensed in Virginia. Their fleet of white pickup trucks numbers eight and the number of full-time employees 10 including Alston’s daughter, Yolanda, an office manager who loves the science behind pest management. She also makes field visits.
“Everyone loves my dad,” Yolanda said. “That’s the best thing about the business. That’s what keeps it going. He is a fair employer and as far as the work, he does good, quality work. He does it so that he’s proud of it. He does someone else’s house like he would do his own.”
Alston also works with his son, Thomas Jonnell Freeman, his brother, Wendell Alston and his nephew, Torrey Brothers.
Then there are employees Pamela Durham and Paul Terry, both of whom are members of Alston’s congregation, making for a tight-knit group of workers.
Durham and fellow administrative assistant Megan Williams staff the phones at the front desk and were plenty busy last Friday.
“It’s been picking up because it’s warmer and there’s more bugs and stuff out,” Williams said. “Nothing has really changed for us as far as business.”
Aforementioned termites cause $5 billion in property damage per year in the U.S., according to the National Pest Management Association.
Some of the other rampant springtime pests include mosquitoes, ticks, flies, and rodents.
“We have a few people that are saying they’re waiting until after this virus thing has cleared up to have their homes inspected,” Durham said. “And a lot of people are like, ‘Please come and do what you normally do. Just keep it going.’”
As Alston noted, some people just don’t want anything creeping or crawling around their house. They want it pest free. But there’s also a health component, as the state’s proclamation for National Pest Management Month pointed out.
A few facts from the NPMA to consider: rodents contaminate or consume about 20 percent of the world’s food supply, other pests spread diseases like West Nile virus or Lyme disease, stinging insects send hundreds of thousands of people to the emergency room each year, and cockroach and rodent allergens can trigger asthma attacks.
That’s a good reason why the industry employs 135,000 service technicians from more than 19,000 companies.
If there’s a profession built for pandemic preparedness, it’s pest management. Having to handle and spray various chemicals, A&S already had a supply of the much sought-after N95 respirators and masks as well as other personal protective equipment. So their operation hasn’t changed much, besides extra sanitization.
But with no end in sight for PPE demand, how long will the supply last? Alston said he could only get a couple of boxes of N95s from his supplier on his last order and no extra disposable coveralls.
Despite business doing all right for now, to be safe for the off-season (winter), Alston still sought a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loan designed to keep workers on payrolls. A&S wasn’t approved in the first $350 billion round of loans, but Alston is hopeful the next $310 billion phase that was enacted Monday could benefit his company.
“I think they should first look at those businesses that have to really shut down,” Alston said. “Like the restaurants, the barber shops, the beauty shops.”
Exactly what one might expect from someone of his standing to say.
Alston added a word of advice for these trying times. “The main thing,” he said, “is just keep the faith in the Lord. Trust in God. Do the right thing. He’ll provide for us.”
