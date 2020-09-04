Dr. Dennis Carrington, Jr. recently began his second month as Warren County Middle School interim principal, replacing Tracy Neal, who resigned from the principal’s position earlier this summer.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young said that Carrington will remain interim principal through the current school year.
A native of Virginia Beach, Va., Carrington holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an endorsement in business education from St. Paul’s College in Lawrenceville, Va., a master’s degree in Christian education from Shaw University Divinity School in Raleigh, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va., and doctorate of ministry degree from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio.
Carrington began his 16-year career in education as a business education teacher at Warren County Middle School. He came to the local school district after meeting with longtime Warren County educator Dr. Tony Cozart at a college job fair in 2004.
After several years, his career took him away from Warren County. He served as an assistant principal at Henderson Middle School, principal of William R. Davie Middle School in Roanoke Rapids, assistant principal of instruction at Northern Vance High School, special populations coordinator at Rolesville High School, and assistant principal at Knightdale High School.
He came full circle in the 2018-19 school year when he returned to Warren County Middle School, this time as an assistant principal. On July 23, Carrington became the school’s interim principal.
He described returning to the school where his career began as an awesome feeling.
There is another reason why Warren County is special to Carrington. It is where his wife, Jeanette Perry-Carrington, grew up. The Carringtons have a son, Tyler, who is three.
Carrington considers his role as WCMS interim principal as just one way that he can give back to the community. He wants to serve as a role model for the young men at his school and beyond. Carrington also serves on the Norlina Town Board and as pastor of Saints Delight United Holy Church in the Manson/Drewry community.
Carrington said that WCMS has much to offer this school year. He said that the school has a STEAM focus: science, technology, engineering and mathematics with the addition of art to the traditional STEM subjects.
He is excited about the return of the band program and because WCMS is a Google school. The school incorporates Google educational programs in the classroom, and, when in-person learning resumes, students will have Google Chromebooks for use during the school day.
Carrington added that the school will emphasize the four C’s of learning: creativity, communication, collaboration, and critical thinking.
He also welcomed new WCMS Assistant Principal Angela Lee-Wright, who previously served as a Career and Technical Education business teacher.
As an educator, Carrington finds it most meaningful to be able to shape the lives of his young students.
“(It is an) opportunity to have a major impact on their lives and create global citizens,” he said.
