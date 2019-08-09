Grady Edward “Ed” Tunstall, 68, of Warrenton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson after a short illness. The Rev. John Hiller will conduct a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the church fellowship hall, where a slideshow celebrating Ed’s life will be shown.
Mr. Tunstall was born in New Bern on Feb. 19, 1951, to the late Grady W. and Cora G. Tunstall and was the oldest of two boys. The family moved to Warren County while the boys were still quite young.
Ed was always interested in education, following in the footsteps of his father, who was an educator. He received a scholarship to attend Wake Forest University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude in history. After receiving another scholarship from Wake Forest for graduate studies, he remained there to earn his Masters of Art in Education degree. Upon completion of his master’s degree, Ed returned home to Warren County and began a 30-year career as a social studies teacher. He was also a part-time instructor for Vance-Granville Community College. His goal was to help young people achieve a better life through learning. He was a sponsor for the National Honor Society and Student Council. He served on many school committees to the betterment of the school.
Ed was always a faithful church member. He has served as a Sunday school teacher, financial secretary, Outreach Ministry member and Church Council chair, among other positions. He was always looked up to as a man of integrity who could be trusted to do the right thing. He also faithfully visited some residents of Warren Hills Personal Care & Nursing facility each week.
The joys of his life were his wife of 44 years whom he met in college, his son and daughter, and his two grandsons. They meant the world to him. In his last days when he was barely able to speak, he comforted his family by writing, “God is with us.”
Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy Alberty Tunstall; his children, Marcus Tunstall and Elizabeth Paynter and husband Josh; his grandsons, Charlie and Noah Paynter; his brother, Earl Tunstall and wife Beth; sister-in-law, Betty Alberty; sister-in-law Martha Hicks and husband C.A.; niece, Patricia Porter and husband Gary; nephew, Chris Tunstall, wife Kali and children Beckett and Berkeley; and nephew Gregory Tunstall and wife Louise Bell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jerusalem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 355, Norlina, NC 27563 or Vance-Granville Community College Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 917, Henderson, NC 27536
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
