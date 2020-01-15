attorney.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Shiekel Hendricks Richardson, second from left, takes the oath as an attorney Tuesday in Warren County District Court. Holding the Bible is her mother, Lori Hendricks. Administering the oath is Judge Adam Keith.

Warren County native Shiekel Hendricks Richardson took the oath as an attorney on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Warren County District Court.

Richardson is the daughter of Andre and Lori Hendricks of Norlina. She is the granddaughter of Clyde and Doris Hendricks of Norlina, and the late Brent and Vonciel Perry.

A graduate of Warren County High School, Richardson earned her undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice from North Carolina Central University in Durham and her law degree from the North Carolina Central University School of Law.

attorney with certificate.jpg

She and her husband, Jermel Richardson, reside in Norlina.

Richardson plans to practice law in Warrenton.