During its June 25 business meeting/work session, the Warren County Board of Education approved adding an American Indian Studies class at Warren New Tech High School.
The course, requested by the WNTHS administration and staff, will be offered as a Social Studies elective.
According to its description, the class will allow students to explore the history and culture of American Indian societies in order to broaden their knowledge and understanding about the histories, cultures, legacies and achievements of Native Americans from prehistoric times to the present.
Students will explore the interactions between and within American Indian groups and interactions with the U.S. government. Attention will be given to policy, law, economic and cultural change, and human-environment interaction. Students will study how Native Americans reacted to economic changes across history, and how tribal sovereignty has been affected by interactions between tribal governments and local, state and national governments.
Study will focus on Native American tribes in North Carolina, but students will learn about tribes from across the country.
Warren New Tech High School will begin offering the American Indian Studies class during the 2019-20 school year.
