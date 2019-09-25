Zoe Taber autographs her photo in this year’s Discover Warren County magazine for Susan Brown of Warrenton as her younger sister, Thea Taber, looks on during a magazine signing hosted at Drip Coffee and Market, the downtown Warrenton business owned by the girls’ parents on Sept. 14.
The sisters are among local residents pictured in this year’s issue of the magazine, published annually by The Warren Record for newcomers and visitors to Warren County.
Thea made the magazine’s cover and is pictured blowing on a dried dandelion. Copies of the magazine are available at Drip, The Warren Record and in other business locations across the county.
