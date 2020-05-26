Two Warren County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, Warren County Health Department Nursing Director Kaye Hall reported Tuesday afternoon.
She said that both patients had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized for the novel coronavirus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Warren County had reported a total of 54 positive cases. Of those, 33 have recovered and five remain hospitalized, according to health department data.
Hall explained that in some cases, multiple members of the same family living in the same household tested positive. However, many cases were classified as community spread.
Hall believes that the number of local residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus reflects that more people are being tested. She said that the health department knows of 154 negative tests among Warren County residents, but suspects that the number of negative results is actually higher because private healthcare providers are not required to report the number of negative tests to health departments.
The ages of local residents who have tested positive range from 18 to 83, Hall said.
The health department is working to reopen clinics, but is not taking walk-in clients.
To protect the safety of fellow workers and the general public, health department employees are screened for COVID-19 symptoms every morning when they arrive at work, Hall said.
Members of the public are asked to call to schedule an appointment for services offered at the health department, including medical, WIC (Women, Infants and Children) and environmental health. Appointments also are required for immunizations.
Hall said that children’s medical services for both well-child visits and sickness have resumed, but, again, appointments are required for these services.
Visits to the health department are scheduled so that clients will be able to go directly to their service providers without having to sit in the waiting room, she added.
Members of the public are asked to wear cloth face coverings to the health department if they have them, Hall said. Clients will be asked a series of questions related to potential COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive.
To schedule a health department service, call 252-257-1185 for medical appointments, 252-257-2116 for WIC and 252-257-1538 for environmental health.
