Vance-Granville Community College has announced that its CDL Truck Driver Training Program is back up and running. The program, offered in collaboration with Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, has been on hold since early March, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced all face-to-face classes to cease.
The N.C. Community College System has made an exception to allow colleges to resume educating students in transportation courses like Truck Driver Training, in-person.
On May 11, students returned to class to a “new normal.” Portions of the new daily routine for students include temperature checks, face masks, social distancing in trucks and on the truck practice range.
“Qualified and licensed truck drivers are essential employees, especially during these uncertain times,” said Dawn Michelle Tucker, dean of Continuing Education and College and Career Readiness for VGCC. “We are excited to get the students back in training, so they can become licensed and employed with companies who need drivers to move goods and services across our service area and across the country.”
During the next five weeks, students will continue honing their driver training skills such as backing skills, completing pre-trip inspections and backing up to a loading dock. Students will also continue to get their miles and time on the road. All of these skills and requirements are essential in preparing them for the N.C. Department of Transportation exam in order to get their official CDL-A license and be fully employable as a truck driver.
For more information on the Truck Driver Training Program at Vance-Granville Community College, visit vgcc.edu/cdl/ or contact Kyle Burwell, director of Occupational Extension, at 252-738-3276 or burwellk@vgcc.edu.
