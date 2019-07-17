Late Tuesday, there were still not enough candidates for all the seats that will be on the ballots for the fall municipal elections.
In Macon, incumbent commissioner Wanda Thompson has filed, joining incumbent commissioner Glenn Riggan in seeking re-election and earlier filer James Boyd, Jr. Mayor Carroll Harris has also filed for re-election.
All five commissioners’ seats and the mayor’s seat will be on the ballot in Macon.
In Norlina, since last week’s report Claude O’Hagan and Charles Smiley have filed to run for seats on the town board. Dennis Carrington had previously filed for a town board seat.
The mayor’s seat and all five board seats will be on the ballot.
In Warrenton, incumbents Margaret Britt, Michael Coffman and John Blalock have filed for re-election to the town board. There are four seats coming open on the seven-member board, which has staggered terms.
The filing period closes at noon on Friday, July 19, at the Warren County Board of Elections, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton. The filing fee is $5.
Elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.
For more information, call the board of elections at 252-257-2114.
