The Warren County Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled April 14 board meeting as planned at 6 p.m. at Warren County Middle School, 118 Campus Dr., Warrenton. The meeting will be broadcast live.
Three board members plan to participate in person, and two will join the meeting virtually.
The meeting will be broadcast live on the Warren County school system website, at warrenk12nc.org, and on social media.
A link for submitting public comments electronically will be posted on the website’s home page today (Wednesday). Comments will be read during Tuesday’s meeting.
