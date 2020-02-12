Elizabeth Danielle Faulk, 23, of N.C. Hwy. 39 north, Louisburg, on Jan. 21 pled guilty in Warren County Superior Court to felony common law robbery in connection with a 2019 armed robbery at a Manson sweepstakes business. She was the first of six defendants to enter a plea in the case. Faulk appeared before Judge Cynthia K. Sturges.
According to court documents filed in the case, an unknown amount of cash was taken from the Skill Zone 1 in Manson on the afternoon of May 21, 2019.
Faulk originally was charged with conspiracy, second-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon, all felonies.
According to court documents, she was accused of conspiring with the other defendants to commit felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. Faulk was also accused of kidnapping a Stacey Rodriguez by confinement and restraint, and facilitating a felony, robbery with a dangerous weapon. She was further accused of taking cash from Skill Zone 1 by threatening the use of a handgun, placing Rodriguez’ life in danger.
After Faulk entered her guilty plea, Sturges continued a prayer for judgment until a later date and ordered Faulk to testify against the co-defendants. Sturges modified the bond to $40,000 unsecured and ordered Faulk to have no contact with the co-defendants.
Charges of felony conspiracy and felony second-degree kidnapping were voluntarily dismissed.
Co-defendants
Other co-defendants in the case, with their next court appearance, are as follows:
- Damen Shaheem Gilbert, 22, of Pinkston Street, Henderson, charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, is scheduled to make his next Warren County court appearance on Feb. 24. According to court documents, Gilbert is accused of taking cash from Skill Zone 1 by threatening to use a firearm, placing the life of Stacey Rodriguez in danger.
- Shaquashia Hester, 23, of Ellington Road, Manson, charged with felony conspiracy and is scheduled to make her next court appearance in Warren County on Feb. 24. According to court documents, Hester is accused of conspiring with Danielle Faulk to commit felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.
- William Loyd, 17, of Waters Street, Henderson, charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and is scheduled to make his next Warren County court appearance on Feb. 24. According to court documents, he is accused of taking cash from Skill Zone 1 while Stacey Rodriguez was there and threatening to use a firearm, endangering Rodriguez’ life.
- Lamar Nicholas Mitchell, 27, of Sunny Lane, Henderson, charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, is scheduled to make his next court appearance in Warren County on Feb. 24. According to court documents, he is accused of taking cash from Skill Zone 1 by threatening to use a firearm, placing the life of Stacey Rodriguez in danger.
- Juwan Patrick Terry, 25, of S. Beckford Drive, Henderson, charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, and second-degree kidnapping, all felonies, will make his next Warren County court appearance on April 6. According to court documents, he is accused of taking cash from Skill Zone 1 while Stacey Rodriguez was there and threatening to use a firearm, placing Rodriguez’ life in danger. He is also accused of conspiracy with four co-defendants to commit felony robbery with a dangerous weapon against Rodriguez.
