The town of Norlina is planning to host a Christmas Parade and Festival on Sunday, Dec. 15, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
The parade will take a route down U.S. Highway 1 to Center Street, then onto Hyco Street and Warren Plains Road and ending at Division Street.
There is no fee for parade entries. Parade entry forms can be picked up and dropped off at Aycock Auto Service on US Highway 1; at Norlina Town Hall, 139 Hyco St.; or downloaded from the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department’s website at norlinafire.com.
Vendor spaces will be available for the festival, which will run from 4:30 until 8:30 p.m. For information on being a vendor, sponsor or about the festival, contact Latarshia Turner-Brothers at newlifeofwellness@gmail.com or 252-425-9845.
There will be a Christmas tree and town lighting at 7:30 p.m.
The Norlina Christmas Parade and Festival are hosted by the town of Norlina, Norlina Volunteer Fire Department, Norlina Police Department and Norlina Activities Club.
For more information, contact D.K. Trotman at Norlinafire231@gmail.com or 252-204-1868, or Wayne Aycock at 252-456-3991.
