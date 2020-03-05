A member of the State Board of Elections is working with Warren County Board of Elections staff this afternoon to re-enter Primary Election results after an error in results was reported.
According to the State Board of Elections, on the evening of the Primary Election Tuesday, local elections staff inadvertently included test data in the unofficial election results, which were left over from previous testing that the county had performed prior to the election. The testing had been performed to ensure accuracy of the machines and coding. A review of the test data used by the county board indicates this data was the source of the error.
The error was discovered after multiple sources reported that results in the presidential preference primary indicated far greater votes in the Constitution and Green party primaries than there are registered voters affiliated in those parties in Warren County.
Today at 2 p.m. the Warren County Board of Elections called an emergency meeting to enter correct results into the tabulation software. County staff confirmed that the paper tapes that printed out at the precincts on election night after the close of the polls have the correct results. They also have the "zero tapes" for each precinct that demonstrate that there were no votes on any of the machines at the opening of the polls on Election Day morning.
"The incorrect results displayed on the unofficial election night results was due to human error caused by uploading incorrect files. We have no reason to believe that there was any machine error," the State Board said in a statement on the reporting issue. "The error could occur in a county using any type of election equipment and would have been caught by one of the numerous audits that take place prior to canvass."
Updated unofficial results are expected this afternoon.
On Monday, March 9, at 9 a.m. Warren County elections staff and a multi-partisan team will complete a random hand-to-eye count of two precincts as part of standard post-election activity. Observers are free to watch, but may not interfere, as the two teams count for accuracy of election night results.
The Warren County Board of Elections will certify election results during its canvass meeting at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13.
