A medical emergency means there is no time to waste gathering information about your or a loved one’s medications, allergies and other critical data that emergency responders need. The File of Life Program is designed to change that by providing short forms that people can fill out and place on their refrigerators and in their wallets so that the vital facts can be easily accessible.
The File of Life Program is sponsored in Warren County by the Kerr-Tar Area Agency on Aging in partnership with emergency responders and the Warren County Senior Center.
The program is made possible through the File of Life Foundation, established in 1995 and based in West Suffield, Conn. According to the foundation’s website, 5,000 communities across the country have implemented a File of Life program, with information cards in 18 million homes.
For Kerr-Tar Area Agency on Aging Director Nancy Francis, there was no question about whether it would be a good idea to begin a File of Life Program in the five-county region it covers: Warren, Franklin, Granville, Person and Vance.
She had seen File of Life information on the refrigerator in her parents’ home in Florida and learned that her parents had obtained the forms from their local emergency medical services.
Francis called the File of Life Foundation to talk about starting a program in the Kerr-Tar region. She also spoke with emergency responders and heard frightening accounts of what can happen when medical information is not readily available: loved ones unaware of what medications their family members take and emergency personnel gathering all of a patient’s medicine containers and taking them to the hospital because no medication list can be found.
Francis made an initial order of 10,000 File of Life packets. Because the program is new to the Kerr-Tar region, she has been speaking with area emergency response agencies and senior centers to raise awareness and distribute information packets. Locally, she has discussed File of Life with Warren County Emergency Medical Services, Warrenton Police Department, Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Department and the Warren County Senior Center. Local residents can obtain information packets free of charge through these agencies, but Francis wants the number of number of local citizens involved in the program to grow.
She would like to reach out to local businesses, organizations, the faith-based community, and medical and healthcare facilities so that they can help distribute forms to the people with whom they come in contact. Francis is focusing initially on making sure that local senior citizens have access to the File of Life forms, but would like to see distribution expand to people of all ages, and to each household in the Kerr-Tar region.
When people pick up File of Life forms, they will receive a larger form to be placed on a refrigerator and a smaller one that can be placed in a wallet or purse. Each form is enclosed in a clear sleeve with red backing.
The protective sleeve for the larger form carries the File of Life label on the front and contains a long magnet on the back for easy placement on a refrigerator. On the smaller form, the File of Life label is on the back against a red background.
Both forms are double-sided and include space to provide information such as the following: name, date of birth, emergency contacts, medication dosage and frequency, medical conditions, allergies and medical insurance.
Francis believes that having File of Life forms on hand will save valuable time for emergency personnel, patients and family members when emergencies happen.
“Eventually, all emergency responders will know to look for these in emergencies,” she said. “If this saves just one life, it would be worth it.”
For more information about how a business, agency, organization or church can become involved in the File of Life Program, contact Nancy Francis at the Kerr-Tar Area Agency on Aging at 252-436-2040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.