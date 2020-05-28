Warren County Schools will continue to offer meals at three school sites for local youth age 18 and under through August.
Normally, by the end of May, the school system would be finalizing plans for transitioning from serving meals in school cafeterias to summer feeding sites in the community. However, because the COVID-19 pandemic forced North Carolina’s schools to close in mid-March, Warren County Schools will continue its current program of meal distribution, said Andre Stewart, the school system’s chief operations officer.
He said that until last week, an average of 1,800 breakfasts and 1,800 lunches were served each day. However, the average has dropped to 1,500 breakfasts and 1,500 lunches.
For that reason, Stewart wanted to remind local residents that the meals program is open to all Warren County youth, not only those who attend schools in the county public school district.
Breakfasts and lunches will be distributed from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at three sites: Northside K-8 School, 164 Elementary Ave., Norlina; Vaughan Elementary School, 2936 U.S. Hwy. 158 east, Macon; and Warren County High School, 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton. Stewart said that each Friday, families will receive meals for that Saturday and Sunday.
No additional meal sites, such as churches will be utilized this year, as they have been in the past.
The 2020-21 academic year is set to begin on Aug. 17. Stewart said that the meals program is scheduled to continue through Aug. 31, but adjustments will be made if students are able to return to the classroom setting instead of learning through virtual classes.
