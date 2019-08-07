Cardinal Innovations Healthcare is accepting applications for $500 Bonnie Schell Scholarships for members and their families to attend behavioral health educational trainings and conferences.
The scholarship is named in honor of Bonnie Schell, founding director of what was formerly known as consumer affairs, now member engagement, at Cardinal Innovations. According to the Cardinal Innovations’ website, Schell, who retired in 2011, devoted her life to advocacy and empowerment for those with mental illness. She served two terms on the California Mental Health Planning Council and established a Mental Health Drop-in Center in that state.
She continued her advocacy at Cardinal Innovations, focusing on member rights, member choice and self-determination. Through Schell’s efforts, members and their families began serving on committees and work groups.
She is recognized for her work with Person Centered Planning conferences and Cardinal Innovations’ Consumer and Family Advisory Committee. Schell also is known for pioneering peer support in the state of North Carolina.
The scholarship which bears her name is designed to assist Cardinal Innovations’ members and their families who would like to attend trainings or conferences in the following areas: mental health, substance use disorders, or intellectual or developmental disabilities. According to Cardinal Innovations’ website, those who are considered to be members are people who receive services through Medicaid or state funds for intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental health and/or substance use disorder and who live in the 20 North Carolina counties — including Warren — which are served by Cardinal Innovations Healthcare.
Scholarship awards are designed to cover the registration fees for behavioral health educational trainings and conferences.
The registration form requires applicants to indicate whether they or a family member has a mental illness disorder, developmental disability or substance use disorder, or if they are parents or guardians of such a person.
Applicants also are required to provide information about the training or conference event: type of event, date and location; event website address, what applicant hopes to learn and achieve through the event, what he or she will do with information received and how the applicant will share this information with the community.
Applications are due 45 days before the start of the event. Scholarship funds are awarded by check directly to the training or conference.
For more information about the Bonnie Schell Scholarship, contact Deborah Hendren by emailing deborah.hendren@cardinalinnovations.org, visit the Cardinal Innovations website at cardinalinnovations.org or call 1-800-939-5911.
