The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Robert J. Higdon, Jr., announced this week that Chief U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle sentenced Michael Wyatt Collius, 23, of Norlina, to 72 months’ imprisonment, followed by a five-year term of supervised release.
Collius pled guilty in a plea agreement last November to one count of receipt of child pornography. He was also ordered to pay more than $68,000 in restitution to known child pornography victims identified through the investigation.
In September 2016, the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Raleigh assisted the Spanish National Police Cyber Child Pornography Group II, Technology Investigation Unit, with an investigation into Dropbox users sharing child pornography. Investigators were able to determine that one of the accounts responsible for sharing child pornography belonged to Collius.
Following additional investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Collius’ residence on Fairview Street in Warrenton. On May 3, 2018, investigators with the FBI and Warren County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant and seized Collius’ phone.
Collius was arrested on May 4 and confined in the Warren County Detention Center. He was charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and his bond was set at $480,000 secured. According to arrest warrants at that time, the images showed nude or partially nude males as young as 12 months old up to adult males engaging in various sexual acts.
A later forensic review recovered over 800 images and over 200 videos containing child pornography. Collius agreed to speak with investigators at the time of the search and admitted to receiving, sharing and possessing child pornography.
This case is part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative, a national program aimed at ensuring that criminals exploiting children are effectively prosecuted by making full use of all available law enforcement resources at every level.
For more information about this national initiative, go to projectsafechildhood.gov.
