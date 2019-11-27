The Warren County Department of Social Services will begin the application period for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program on Dec. 1.
The program provides a one-time annual vendor payment to help eligible families pay their heating expenses. Households must apply annually.
Applications will be accepted from Dec. 1-31 or until funds are exhausted for the following households: those with a disabled person who is receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services or those containing a person age 60 and above.
Applications for the general public will be taken from Jan. 1-March 31 or until funds are exhausted.
Applications may be made at Warren County DSS, 307 N. Main St., Warrenton.
Applicants should bring the following to determine eligibility:
n Photo identification
n Mail or document showing current address (such as rental agreement or utility bill)
-n Information about household income. If anyone works, bring wage stubs for the previous month. Bring letter from Social Security Administration to confirm benefits or a statement that shows direct deposit.
n Recent statement for savings or checking accounts
n Name, date of birth and Social Security card or numbers for each household member
n A bill from current source of heat used the most to heat the home. Households that heat with wood/kerosene will not have a bill to submit.
n Heating source bill. If the bill is not in applicant’s name, the applicant must provide a written statement from the person whose name the bill is in (must be age 18 and older) stating that applicant is responsible for payment of the heating expense.
Those who are not physically able to come to DSS to apply may provide a trusted individual (representative) with a written statement authorizing them to apply for LIEAP on their behalf and must include a contact phone number. Applications may be completed over the phone or mailed in.
For more information or to complete an application over the phone, contact Warren County DSS at 252-257-5000.
