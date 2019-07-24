Would you like to make a difference in children’s lives and help them on the way to a brighter future? The Warren County Department of Social Services seeks area residents who would like to serve as foster parents.
DSS Foster Care/Adoptions Supervisor Wynona Thomas said that the need is especially great now. A number of former foster parents have left the program for several reasons: they are no longer able to keep up with young children due to age, they adopted children they were fostering or they no longer have enough space in their homes. That leaves only two active foster parents in the county.
Thomas and Licensing Social Worker La’Toya’ Rowlett explained that there is a process to become a licensed foster parent and for licensing one’s house as a foster home. However, they will guide interested residents as they go through each step.
People may apply to become a foster parent by calling Rowlett at 252-257-5003 or Thomas at 252-257-5850, or may apply in person at DSS, 307 N. Main St., Warrenton (John Graham building).
According to DSS, prospective foster parents must meet a number of guidelines. They must be at least 21 years of age. Families must have adequate income to financially support themselves without relying on the foster care payment, which is a reimbursement for expenses related to providing room, board and supervision for children in foster care. Potential foster parents also must be willing to participate in shared parenting, meaning to be willing to work with the families of children placed in their home if DSS determines that would be appropriate.
Rowlett noted that applications will be screened when they are received to ensure that applicants meet general requirements. If they do, DSS will initiate a criminal background check of the applicant. Fingerprints will also be required.
A home safety check is conducted as well. The applicant’s home must: pass a fire inspection and environmental/health regulations checks. Foster homes also must have a working phone and must provide each child with a bed.
Thomas added that family pets must be current on their rabies vaccines and must be able to interact well with children. She noted that the home will be checked for other safety precautions, to include ensuring that guns, cleaning products and medications are not accessible to children.
Rowlett said that at the time of the home safety check, recommendations will be made if any repairs or precautions need to be made.
Potential foster parents also are required to complete a 10-week series of training classes to be held free of charge at Warren County DSS. All training materials will be provided. Thomas and Rowlett hope to offer class sessions in September. In order to gauge interest, they will hold an informal information session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at DSS. The event will provide an opportunity for local residents interested in becoming foster parents to meet and to learn more about the program.
Rowlett said that the session is also for people who are not ready to become foster parents now, but may want to in the future.
After the background check, home inspection and training are complete, applications will be submitted to the state. If approved, a family/home will be licensed for two years. The state will send licenses to Warren County DSS, which will notify applicants.
Thomas and Rowlett hope that more local residents will become interested in serving as foster parents. With six-to-eight children in foster care and only two Warren County foster parents available, DSS has no choice but to place some local boys and girls in homes outside the county.
“We want to be able to place all our children in our county,” Rowell said.
