Alaina Pulley, a senior at Warren New Tech High School, is recognized as honorary chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Commissioners during the board’s work session on Dec. 12, in an initiative to get local young people involved in how government works. Pictured above, from left to right, are, front row: Chairman Tare “T” Davis, Pulley, Commissioner Bertadean Baker; back row: Commissioners Walter Powell and Jennifer Pierce, Vice Chairman Victor Hunt.
Below, Pulley calls on County Manager Vincent Jones to give a report during the work session.
She is the daughter of Asst. Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners Paula Pulley and Ben Pulley.
Local youth interested in participating in the leadership program should contact the Warren County Manager’s Office at 252-257-3115.
