The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its July 28 business meeting/work session.
The board approved the employment of the following: Warren County Middle School: Conner Carlson, sixth-grade science teacher; and Brigid McClusky, seventh-grade science teacher; Central Office/Hawkins Education Center: Dequetta Johnson, Exceptional Children compliance specialist; Northside K-8 School: Aimee Richardson, instructional/Multi-Tiered Systems of Support coach; Vaughan Elementary School: Geraldine Richardson, day tutor; Central Office: Laura Richardson, receptionist/human resources support/COVID-19 compliance; and Kimberly Scott, director of Title I/curriculum and instruction; Warren County High School: Sherra Welch, math teacher.
The following extra-duty assignments were approved: WCMS: Angela Alston, assistant boys’ basketball coach, head girls’ basketball coach, head girls’ track coach, and head volleyball coach; Maurice Crump, athletic director; Kylie Dazalla, assistant girls’ softball coach; Franasia Greene, head boys’ track coach, volunteer boys’ basketball coach, and volunteer girls’ basketball coach; Oscar Jimenez, head boys’ soccer coach; Edward Miles, assistant girls’ basketball coach, head boys’ basketball coach, volunteer boys’ track coach, and volunteer girls’ track coach; and Colleen Neuer, guidance counselor; Vaughan Elementary School: Cameron Callahan, guidance counselor; Warren Early College High School: Lenora Parks, guidance counselor; Warren New Tech High School, Erika Tanner, guidance counselor.
The board approved the following sports positions: WCMS: Derek Alston, head boys’ baseball coach; Sanqueesha Henderson, head girls’ softball coach; and Montoya Stevenson, head cheerleading coach; Warren County High School: Howard Baskerville, volunteer football coach; Patrick Felts, junior varsity baseball/assistant varsity baseball coach; Ernest Fields and Herley Moss, Jr., volunteer football coaches; Bryan Fuller and William Lee Hargrove, volunteer boys’ basketball coaches.
Vacancies were reported as follows: Mariam Boyd Elementary School: kindergarten and fourth-grade teachers; Northside: elementary education, middle grades science, and health/physical education teachers, and instructional assistant; Vaughan: two Exceptional Children teachers and administrative assistant; WCMS: eighth-grade science teacher; WCHS: science and Exceptional Children teachers; WECHS: social studies teacher; Central Office: administrative assistant to the superintendent/clerk to the board; Districtwide: Instructional/Multi-Tiered Systems of Support coaches.
Donation to school
The Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. gave a donation of $250 to Northside in honor of its 75th Anniversary.
Northside was among five schools in the chapter’s coverage area selected to receive donations.
