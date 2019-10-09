Warren County Super-intendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young reported Monday that the school system has concluded its investigation into a complaint made by Northside K-8 School parent Tiffany Terry that her son was bullied and humiliated by one of its teachers last month.
Terry described the incident on social media and spoke with the newspaper, saying that her son has physical education before class with only a few minutes to change from gym clothes back into school uniform.
Terry said that her son’s teacher said that the boys in her class smelled “musty” and devoted class time to pinpoint the source of the odor. She said that that the teacher singled out her son with humiliating comments, but became especially upset when the teacher sprayed air freshener in the area where her son was because he takes prescription medication for numerous allergies. Terry wanted the teacher to be removed.
Young told the newspaper that teachers have ready access to data about their students’ allergies. She said that that each year, parents complete a health form and submit it to their child’s school. Information is shared with the school nurse and entered in PowerSchool, education technology software, in order for it to be available for school employees.
Young said that all parties involved in the complaint will be notified this week in adherence with federal and state laws, district policy, and legal counsel. Currently, the teacher remains employed with Warren County Schools, she added.
