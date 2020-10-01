The Warren County African American History Collective recently formed to explore local African American history with the goal of making the future better for all local residents.
The members/partners who make up the collective include Jane Ball-Groom, Jereann King Johnson, Barbara Brayboy, Magnolia Clanton, the Rev. Willie Ramey, Jennie Franklin, Gwendolyn White, Ebony Talley-Brame, Cheryl Reddish, Eva Clayton, Dr. Cosmos George, Dr. Lyman Henderson, Crystal Myrick and Bill Kearney.
The members bring experience from diverse backgrounds: leaders of nonprofit organizations, genealogists, current and retired educators, ministers, a former congresswoman, a library director, retired physician, along with a local NAACP president and dentist among them.
Kearney, a Warren County minister who also serves as a research associate/community outreach manager with the UNC-Chapel Hill Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, said that the collective grew out of a UNC-Chapel Hill oral history project to capture Warren County history.
“Many people are interested in our history, but they are working with their families and not together,” he said.
Kearney said that with their diverse backgrounds, members of the collective can come together to pool their research to create a more complete account of local history.
The collective is inspired by the events of 2020 to tell the stories of local African Americans.
“It is important to tell the larger story of American Americans in Warren County, how we continue to live and contribute to Warren County, to tell true stories and bigger stories,” Johnson said.
Ball-Groom agreed.
“We don’t want to be in the past, but learn from the past and move forward,” she said.
The group will begin its work with the 1921 Project, a study of a period when African Americans were returning from World War I. Local African Americans were resilient through times of slavery, but that resiliency was severely tested in the early 1900s. African-Americans returned from World War I to face a world of new obstacles to full freedom, as well as the danger of violence. As a result, many African-Americans moved from Warren County to northern cities.
Those who remained in Warren County once again exhibited resilience. Johnson noted that 32 elementary schools, often connected with local churches, were established.
The collective hopes that this work will start a community conversation that will build stronger relationships across the races and ethnicities that make up Warren County’s rich diversity.
In confronting the past, the group will also consider how to make today’s world better so that in 2121, the world will be characterized by equity, a clean environment and access to decent food.
Kearney said that it is important to take a look at the economy, politics and environment of the past and present. At one time, Warren County was among the wealthiest areas in the state, but is now considered one of the poorest, he added. The collective will study how that change came about through such perspectives as race and economy, with the overarching theme of resilience among African Americans.
The collective hopes that its work in the 1921 Project can lead to such activities as a series of lectures: “Institution Building and Education of the Negro (Warren County Training School,” “African American Veterans and the Demand for Democracy,” “Black Resilience in the Face of White Supremacy” and “A New Town: Soul City Thru the Long Haul.”
The collective hopes that its efforts will be utilized by the community for years to come, especially in the classroom.
“This is a teachable, learning project,” Ball-Groom said. “It is not to be put on a shelf.”
To become involved with the Warren County African American History Collective, email Bill Kearney at bill_keaney@unc.edu.
