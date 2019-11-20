Dr. Frank Polakiewicz, who served as an assistant superintendent with Warren County Schools for nearly 10 years, has announced his retirement next month. He currently is the school system’s chief operating officer.
Superintendent Dr. Mary Young told the newspaper last week that he would be retiring effective Dec. 30.
With his retirement, Polakiewicz will conclude a career in the field of education which began in 1969. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology from Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., and a Master of Education degree in Administration and Supervision from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Polakiewicz received a Doctorate in Education (Administration) from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
Prior to arriving at Warren County Schools, Polakiewicz spent much of his career in Virginia. He worked as a teacher/coach/athletic director, assistant principal and principal at Rockbridge High School in Fairfield, Va., and served as an adjunct professor on school law at the community college and university levels.
In 1985 Polakiewicz became assistant superintendent for Administration and Finance with Surry County Public Schools in Virginia, later becoming superintendent of King George County Schools in Virginia.
He went on to serve as deputy superintendent for Administration and, later, associate superintendent for Quality Leadership (West Area) with Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools in Georgia.
Polakiewicz briefly left the school system setting when he became business/management consultant and analyst with Johnston Educational Services in Alexandria, Va., in 1997.
The following year, he became superintendent of Highland County Public Schools in Monterey, Va. Before joining the administration of Warren County Schools, Polakiewicz served as superintendent of Mecklenburg County Public Schools in Boydton, Va.
He became executive director of Human Resource Services for Warren County Schools in 2008.
Young said that Warren County Schools will not name an interim assistant superintendent. The school system hopes to name Polakiewicz’s replacement before he leaves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.