The Warrenton Town Board will hold virtual public hearings Monday night that are likely to draw opposition from citizens. The hearings will precede the board’s regular monthly meeting.
The board attempted to hold hearings on the two issues last month, but technical problems caused the hearings to be postponed.
The hearings and meeting will be held via Zoom. See information at the end of the article for how to connect.
Hearing on proposed zoning ordinance change
The first hearing, set for 6:30 p.m., is on a proposed change to the zoning ordinances that would allow multi-family dwellings in areas zoned R-20 with a special use permit.
The change would make way for Weaver-Kirkland Development to apply for a permit to construct a 60-unit low-income apartment complex on U.S. 158 business beside the dialysis center.
Currently, Warrenton’s R-20 zoning allows such uses as single-family and two-family dwellings, golf courses, playgrounds, community centers, farming, commercial plant nurseries and greenhouses, riding stables and motels, hotels and restaurants. R-20 zoned land requires a special use permit for planned unit developments, bed and breakfasts, short-term rentals, temporary uses such as circuses and fairs, and other temporary uses. Conditional use permits may be granted for such uses as private clubs, fraternal organizations not open to the public and mobile homes on individual lots in districts zoned R-20.
The original project was for 72 apartments and estimated to be about a $10 million development.
Hearing on plan to purchase shopping center
The second hearing, which is scheduled for 6:45 p.m., is to receive citizen comments on a plan for the town to purchase the Hall Spring Shopping Center, where the former Just Save grocery store is, on East Macon Street.
The town is seeking approval from the N.C. Local Government Commission to buy the center with an installment purchase of $800,000 over 15 years at a 4 percent interest rate.
Based on current tenants, annual cash flow is $148,000, which is anticipated to cover the debt payments and operating expenses, according to a resolution prepared by the town.
Stated among the town’s goals for purchasing the shopping center are: to prevent the auction of equipment inside the former grocery store; maintain control of the space in order to incentivize a grocer; and offer incentives to a grocer.
Information provided by the Warren County tax office indicates that current ad valorem taxes on the Hall Spring Shopping Center are $21,714 to the town and $26,390 to the county annually. This tax revenue would cease if the town purchases the shopping center.
When the hearing on this matter was attempted last month, Warrenton resident John Mooring was able to speak before the hearing was rescheduled to next week.
Mooring questioned how the town would make up the lost tax revenue, why the town would want to go into direct competition with the public market, asked if he rented a space in the mall whether he would get a discount, and how it “magically” dropped in price from $2.5 million to $800,000.
Among other issues, Mooring said he didn’t appreciate his tax dollars being used for government to purchase property to go into business to be used against him.
The following week, when the town board reconvened its regular meeting via Zoom, commissioners went into closed session to discuss contract negations; however, because Commissioners Tom Hardy and Kimberly Harding were not physically present at the meeting and were attending by conference call, they were not allowed to participate.
During the break, citizens were still connected with each other, and Hardy held an open discussion with Warrenton resident Susan Brown.
Hardy explained that Warrenton owning the shopping center would allow the town to offer a grocery store incentives, for example, no rent for the first two years, and after that the store would begin to give the town a part of its profits. He said a grocery store had no reason to locate in Warrenton due to lack of population growth, which is why offering incentives is needed.
Brown asked why the town has to own the shopping center in order to offer incentives.
Hardy said the town doesn’t necessarily have to own the center, but needs to find an investor who will profit from owning it to take over the debt obligation.
Mooring, who was one of the citizens on the call, asked if Hardy was opposed to a private party taking over.
“Not at all,” Hardy said, adding that the entire town board would not be opposed to that as long as somebody is willing to put up the money and provide incentives to a grocery store, claiming that the town can’t provide incentives if it doesn’t own the building.
“Yes, you can,” Brown challenged.
At this point, Town Administrator Robert Davie interrupted the discussion, as the town board had returned from its closed meeting and had been back in open session and privy to the end of the debate.
