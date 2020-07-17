Jordan Hill

Jordan Hill Missionary Baptist Church members working with the food distribution project include, from the left, front row: the Rev. Rickie Bell, pastor, Jacqueline Boyd, and Ruth Perrinueau; back row: Deacon Calvin Boyd, Deacon Lavon Mitchell, the Rev. Willie A. Boyd, Wanda Boyd, Sister Sherry Green, and First Lady Eugenia Bell.

On Saturday, July 11, members of Jordan Hill Missionary Baptist Church prepared and distributed over 100 boxes of non-perishable foods and fresh vegetables throughout the community and surrounding areas. 

The Rev. Rickie Bell, pastor, said the church is doing what Jesus Christ has called it to do in Matthew 25:34-40, which is to feed the hungry. Bell added that the money one saves on buying food can be used to pay other household demands. 

He said that his vision for the food distribution project is for the church to bless the seniors and children in the community, as well as to remind them that God is still in the blessing business, even in times of difficulty and isolation.

“God still meets our needs,” Bell said.

This was the church’s second non-perishable box meal giveaway. Members are already in the planning stage for the next food give away during this current pandemic season as the community shelters in place.   