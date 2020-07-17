On Saturday, July 11, members of Jordan Hill Missionary Baptist Church prepared and distributed over 100 boxes of non-perishable foods and fresh vegetables throughout the community and surrounding areas.
The Rev. Rickie Bell, pastor, said the church is doing what Jesus Christ has called it to do in Matthew 25:34-40, which is to feed the hungry. Bell added that the money one saves on buying food can be used to pay other household demands.
He said that his vision for the food distribution project is for the church to bless the seniors and children in the community, as well as to remind them that God is still in the blessing business, even in times of difficulty and isolation.
“God still meets our needs,” Bell said.
This was the church’s second non-perishable box meal giveaway. Members are already in the planning stage for the next food give away during this current pandemic season as the community shelters in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.