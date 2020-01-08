Warren County Board of Elections staff continue to prepare for the March 3 Primary Election, despite having no board to speak of, with three of the five board members having resigned to run for political office and the State Board of Elections still not having appointed replacements.
The board vacancies will be filled by two Democrats and one Republican based on applications submitted through the local parties. The North Carolina State Board of Elections is responsible for making final appointments.
The local board’s Jan. 9 meeting was cancelled Tuesday due to lack of quorum.
Mail absentee voting begins Monday, Jan. 13. Absentee ballot forms must be requested either by the registered voter or a near relative, such as a parent, sibling, spouse or guardian, for example, rather than by just anyone. This is a change from prior years, Warren County Elections Director Debbie Formyduval explained, that resulted from the election fraud that occurred with mail-in absentee ballots in the state’s 9th Congressional district during the November 2018 election.
Formyduval said that sample ballots for the March Primary would be available at the board of elections office sometime this week, and members of the public are welcome to stop in for copies. The Warren Record will announce availability of sample ballots on its website at warrenrecord.com and on social media.
Early voting begins Feb. 13 and ends Feb. 29. Voting hours on the first and last Saturdays will be extended until 3 p.m.
Photo identification will not be required to vote in the March Primary.
For more information on the upcoming election, contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 309 N. Main St., Warrenton, or 252-257-2114.
