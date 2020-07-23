After 21 years in the flower business, Mary Fogleman was thinking about calling it quits, selling Always in Bloom and doing something different; and, after 23 years running Tar River Landscaping, Claude O’Hagan needed a space for a garden center. He reached out to her six months ago, and a partnership was created that has expanded both their businesses.
O’Hagan, who lives in Norlina and grew up in Fuquay, bought the property, made some improvements to the existing building on Ridgeway Street, and added additional structures. His grandparents are from Vance County and he has strong ties to this area.
O’Hagan offers financing on power equipment such as Troy-Bilt and World Lawn mowers, tractors and tillers, chain saws, weed eaters and blowers. And along with plants and trees, he also sells mulch, seed and offers full-service landscaping services.
“We’re an agricultural community without a lot of agriculture business options,” O’Hagan said at the store July 16. “That money goes to Henderson or South Hill. There’s just not many places where they can do it all in one stop. Now everyone can get what they need for their yard and garden right here and keep it all in Warren County.”
For her part, Fogleman says she’ll continue to offer fresh cut flowers and arrangements for all occasions.
“Nobody’s unhappy to get flowers,” Fogelman said. “It’s a rewarding job where I get to meet a lot of great people.”
The former horticulture major at NC State said she always wanted to expand into a garden center and welcomes this opportunity.
“It’s bringing me back to my horticulture roots,” she said. “It’s nice to have a new kind of venue. Every day is different.”
O’Hagan is both a licensed landscape and irrigation contractor who has done countless jobs for homeowners to big box stores across the South.
“There’s nothing he can’t give good, solid advice on,” Fogleman said.
