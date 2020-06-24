Warren Hills Rehabilitation and Nursing Center reported that no additional staff members or residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Interim Administrator Sandra Pate announced the findings in a statement issued June 23. All of the center’s staff members and residents were tested for the novel coronavirus after a staff member tested positive on June 15.
Pate stated that the nursing center maintains regular communication with local and state health officials to make sure that appropriate steps are taken to keep residents and staff members safe. In addition, staff members are screened each time they enter the nursing facility, and all staff members are required to wear masks throughout the building.
Pate indicated that, in following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Warren County Health Department, visitors are not allowed at Warren Hills in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Pate encourages family members of residents to contact the facility at 252-257-2011 for updates. Families may communicate with loved ones by phone or text, or through Skype, FaceTime or other virtual and social media platforms.
Warren Hills will contact families if their loved ones are diagnosed with or are suspected to have the novel coronavirus, Pate indicated.
“This is a difficult time for everyone,” she said. “Our staff have demonstrated extraordinary dedication and commitment to caring for our residents. Please know that we are strictly adhering to all directions from the local and state health departments.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.