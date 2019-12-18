The fire district for Roanoke-Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department has been expanded to offer fire protection in the area formerly covered by Ebony (Va.) Volunteer Fire Department after the Virginia department failed to come into compliance for more than a year with requirements from the N.C. Office of State Fire Marshal.
The expansion was approved on unanimous vote by the Warren County commissioners during the board’s work session on Dec. 12.
At a November public hearing, residents of the Ebony, Va., fire district addressed commissioners saying that the board just wanted to impose a fire district tax on the residents who currently pay no such tax, that local government had created the problem with Ebony VFD, and expressing concern about the cost of construction for a proposed future Roanoke-Wildwood substation.
The reason the expansion was on the table is that the Ebony VFD does not meet North Carolina requirements to be the primary fire department on scene at fire calls in this state. Ebony is compliant in Virginia and can still respond to calls in North Carolina through a mutual aid agreement.
Commissioners tabled the matter last month after Chairman Tare “T” Davis received a note stating that the Ebony department would be voting on a new fire chief. No mention was made about Ebony’s leadership, or any change, at last week’s commissioners’ meeting.
At the work session, County Manager Vincent Jones gave a timeline of events that started with an N.C. Office of State Fire Marshal inspection of the Ebony department on Feb. 14, 2018, which the department failed for not having training records, not meeting minimum response requirements (reporting) and the chief not completing a North Carolina course.
Also in 2018: March, conference call with fire commission, Brunswick County (Va.) county manager and Ebony VFD fire chief; July, supposed to renew fire service contract with Ebony, did not renew; August, notice of probation sent to Ebony VFD from NC OSFM for not completing corrective action, probation set to expire on Feb. 22, 2019; September, residents of Ebony fire district were sent a letter from Warren County Fire Commission concerning Ebony’s probation status and insurance rating issues; December, Warren County began dispatching Roanoke-Wildwood VFD to all calls in Ebony VFD fire district.
With Roanoke-Wildwood’s fire service district now expanded, residents in the expanded area will pay the same fire tax rate as those already living in the district when the new fiscal year starts on July 1, 2020.
The current RWVFD fire tax rate is 2.4 cents per $100 valuation of real property. Based on a home valued at $300,000, the annual fire tax would be $72.
Some property owners in the expanded district could see a reduction in property insurance premiums by being covered by Roanoke-Wildwood, which has a better fire insurance rating than Ebony, explained Warren County Firemen’s Association President Joey Andrews.
“This is a win-win situation for our citizens,” said Chairman Tare “T” Davis.
Davis acknowledged, however, that certain citizens, such as those living in the Jack’s Landing subdivision, live too far away from Roanoke-Wildwood to benefit from the department’s lower fire insurance rating.
Construction of a substation in the expanded district would address this issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.