During a special meeting on June 16, the Norlina Town Board adopted a $1.49 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21, which increases the tax rate by four cents to 68 cents per $1,000 valuation.
There were no citizen comments during a budget public hearing held before the special meeting.
The tax rate increase is the town’s first since fiscal year 2004-05, when the tax rate increased from 60 cents to 64 cents per $100 valuation. Town Clerk Christina Allman previously said that the board considered raising taxes due to ongoing increases in expenses that include utilities, insurance and maintenance of town infrastructure.
The 2020-21 budget increases the town’s allocation to the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department from $25,000 to $40,000.
The new budget increases water and sewer rates by 50 cents per 1,000 gallons for customers living inside the town limits and by 75 cents for customers outside the town limits.
In developing the 2020-21 budget, the board had to consider the need to offset an increase in the town’s annual payment to the Kerr Lake Regional Water System needed to fund updates to the system that Norlina Public Works Director Blaine Reese estimated at between $10 million and $12 million.
In addition, the board took into consideration an increase in expenses related to upgrades at the local wastewater treatment plant owned by Warren County. Users include Norlina, Warren County and Warrenton, which operates the plant. Norlina is responsible for paying $520.60 monthly as its share of an additional loan payment for rehab at the WWTP.
The new fiscal year will bring a $75 flat fee for zoning permits which will replace the current fee schedule that differentiates between business and non-business permits.
In addition, the monthly garbage/recycling fee will increase from $10 to $20 in order to cover the per-household cost to the town for Waste Industries to provide garbage and recycling services.
The 2020-21 budget appropriates $636,009 in the general fund as follows: $215,287.97 for the administrative department, $340,186.84 for the police department and $80,534.19 for streets and sanitation.
Revenues expected to be available to the general fund are as follows: $235,500 in current year’s property tax, $7,500 in delinquent tax, $43,400 in vehicle tax, $266,445 in local option sales tax, $5,500 in beer and wine tax, $52,920 in franchise tax, $14,000 in police department grant funds and $10,774 in other funds.
The budget allocates a total of $821,800 in the enterprise fund, which covers the self-sustaining services of water, sewer and garbage/recycling. In addition, $38,000 is appropriated in the Powell Bill, or street, fund for street maintenance.
The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.