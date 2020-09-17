Warren County nonprofit Preservation Warrenton presented its annual $1,000 merit scholarship to Norlina native Alaina Pulley during its regular meeting on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Traditionally, the award is presented during the group’s annual Partners in Preservation event. However, this year’s event, originally scheduled for Saturday, was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Preservation Warrenton, established in 1997, has a multifaceted mission: to promote the restoration and preservation of historically significant buildings, grounds, gardens, and open spaces in Warrenton and Warren County; to assist the town and county in the preservation and restoration of historically and aesthetically significant sites; and to increase knowledge about, and appreciation of such places.
The organization is recognized in the community for its historic homes tours and merit scholarships.
Making Saturday’s scholarship presentation were Robert Davie, Preservation Warrenton president; and Victoria Lehman, chairwoman of the scholarship committee.
Pulley, the daughter of Ben and Paula Pulley of Norlina, is a 2020 graduate of Warren New Tech High School. Pulley also graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics’ online program and earned 25 hours of college credit through Vance-Granville Community College.
She attends North Carolina State University in Raleigh, where she is majoring in criminology, and is thinking about attending law school after earning her undergraduate degree.
As a high school student, Pulley played volleyball for three years, receiving the Most Improved and Most Valuable Player awards. She also served as president of her senior class and was inducted into the National Honor Society.
Outside of school, Pulley was a dance student at Ballet Arts in Henderson for 15 years and was active in its volunteer program.
The merit scholarship is awarded based upon several factors, including application and an essay related to historic preservation.
The Preservation Warrenton Merit Scholarship is the latest among a number of scholarship awards which Pulley has received. Others include the following:
• The Aubrey Lee Brooks Scholarship, awarded to students from one of 14 North Carolina counties, including Warren, who plan to enroll as full-time students in degree-granting programs at N.C. State University, UNC-Chapel Hill or UNC-Greensboro. The scholarship is $12,000 per year for four years with a technology stipend.
• The George and Frances London Educational Foundation Scholarship, awarded to North Carolina students who will attend a four-year college and university with the hopes that they will return to their home counties after completing their degrees. The scholarship is $7,500 per year for four years.
Pulley also received scholarships from the Warren County Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Little Man Foundation, which was created in memory of Joseph “Little Man” Reese.
Pulley is grateful for receiving the Preservation Warrenton Merit Scholarship and her other scholarship awards.
“My first year (of college) is free of expense to my family,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.