Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary L. Young challenged all employees of Warren County Schools to embrace their roles as champions for children as she addressed them during convocation exercises on Monday.
Warren County Middle School’s gymnasium took on a pep rally atmosphere as principals, teachers, custodians and other personnel cheered in excitement about the new school year. Young encouraged the group to maintain that level of enthusiasm throughout the year to do what is best for all students.
She told the educators that she has heard the same negative statements about Warren County’s economic challenges and poverty as they likely have, but warned that they cannot focus on the negative if they want to do what is best for students.
“There is still life in Warren County Schools,” Young said.
However, she added that being champions for children may involve making changes to ensure that they are learning what is being taught.
“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting new results,” Young said.
She told educators that she continues to review a variety of school system data in order to develop a strategic plan to “put students first.”
Young challenged the group to think about teachers who say that they have taught their lesson plans multiple times, but students don’t seem to understand the material. She asked them to think about what they would do to help their students.
“My response is that students don’t have a hearing problem. It is a comprehension problem,” she said.
Young said that transforming Warren County Schools will require everyone to work together to provide the best education for local students.
“Students are waiting for someone who sees them, (who says), ‘I see your future. You can succeed,’” she said. “… You hear about drug pushers. We are dream pushers. We are pushing the dreams of the future.”
Young challenged teachers to think about why they entered the field of education in the first place as they work to ensure that all Warren County students receive the best education possible.
Board Chairwoman Ebony Talley-Brame compared the new school year as being like a clean slate, that anything is possible.
“We are so fortunate to (be able to) get up every morning and shape the minds of our young people,” she said.
County Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis described Young as the new captain leading the ship of education in Warren County.
“I have this feeling that we’re going to set sail on a voyage for education that has never been seen before,” he said.
State Rep. Terry Garrison commended educators for the roles they play in young people’s lives.
“I commend you on the job you do, teaching and motivating students,” he said. “We must commit ourselves that all children can learn.”
School board vice chairwoman Linda Byrd encouraged teachers to rise to the challenge of helping students strive for achievement.
“This is the beginning of a new year with great expectation,” she said.
Teachers honored
Warren County Schools named Maria Daal, fourth- and fifth-grade Spanish Language Immersion Program teacher at Northside K-8 School, as 2019-20 Teacher of the Year. First runner-up was Orlinda Terry, fifth-grade teacher at Mariam Boyd Elementary School.
Other Teacher of the Year candidates were as follows: Natoya Henry, third-grade teacher at Vaughan Elementary School; Susan Adler, Exceptional Children teacher at Warren County Middle School; Lisa Bender, English teacher at Warren Early College High School; Alopel Dixon, fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at South Warren Elementary School; Valeria Rodriquez, Spanish and Art teacher at Warren County High School; and Waydia Lee, English teacher at Warren New Tech High School.
The school system began a new tradition by naming its first Beginning Teacher of the Year, Bryce Frohlich, Social Studies teacher at Warren Early College. The award honors teachers in their first few years with Warren County Schools.
Other candidates were as follows: Shirlecia Hunt, fourth-grade teacher at Mariam Boyd; Amy Wharton, kindergarten teacher at Vaughan; Jill Ellis, kindergarten teacher at Northside; Timothy Lindsey, Social Studies teacher at WCMS; Rebecca Buchanan, Exceptional Children teacher at WCHS; and Wakisha Turrentine, Career and Technical Education Business teacher at Warren New Tech.
Teachers honored because at least 70 percent of their students scored at grade level proficiency or higher on end-of-grade or end-of-course tests, N.C. final exams or Career and Technical Education testing are as follows: Donna Hahn, Ginger Wescott, Kirby Alston, Kellie Barrow, Maria Daal, Patricia Hargrove, Cicelia Aguilar, Katherine Hightower, Shimey Masters, Robert Carrier, Waydia Lee, Michael Williams, Dustin Farrell, Lisa Bender, Ginger Wescott, Bryce Frohlich, Karen Fleming, Misty Buchanan, Maggie King-Harris and Jonte Hawkins.
The Warren Education Fund awarded mini-grants to Mariam Boyd for its Battle of the Books program focused on literacy and to Vaughan for a Global Read-Aloud allowing local students to partner with others from around the world.
