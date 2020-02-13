Entries for The Warren Record’s 2020 Readers’ Choice awards are coming in strong, and there are just two more weeks left to submit entry forms and have a chance to win $100.
Local residents are proud of their community businesses and service providers. Not only are they voting based on ballot categories, but they are also writing in their own categories to try and help their No. 1 choices gain recognition for a job well done.
Want to know who has votes so far? We don’t want to give anything away, but here’s a hint: three pharmacies, three restaurants, four elected officials, three plumbing services, two furniture stores, two attorneys, two real estate agents, and two entries for best dentist among others.
Several places have votes for best coffee, best hot dog, best desserts and best fast food, and write-in categories have been listed for best deejay, singing group, milkshake and ice cream, fireman, and multiple other categories.
There is no limit on the number of times you can enter, and the deadline is Thursday, Feb. 27. There’s a ballot in this week's issue on page 2, and ballots will be printed in the Feb. 19 and 26 editions of the paper. Only original ballots are accepted.
Bring completed ballots to The Warren Record office at 112 N. Main St., Warrenton, or mail to the newspaper at P.O. Box 70, Warrenton, NC 27589.
A ballot will be chosen randomly from all entries to determine the winner of the $100 cash participation prize. Voting results will be published in a special Readers’ Choice edition next month.
