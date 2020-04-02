The Eastern District of North Carolina Chapter of the Federal Bar Association posthumously honored longtime Warrenton attorney Lewis Alston “Al” Thompson III with the Judge David W. Daniel Award for Excellence in the Legal Community.
Thompson, who worked with what is now Banzet, Thompson, Styers & May, PLLC for more than 40 years, passed away last November. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and juris doctorate from the Wake Forest University School of Law.
Eastern District Chapter President Caitlin Poe said that the Judge David Daniel Award was created in 2017 in memory of Magistrate Judge David Daniel to honor his integrity, commitment and service to the legal community. The award is given annually to an attorney who exemplifies the ideals of the legal profession and has furthered the goal of equal justice under the law.
Poe said that selecting Thompson for this year’s honor was an easy decision.
“Through his career, he showed tremendous commitment to the legal profession, his clients, and the standard of practice in our district,” she said. ‘He is, and will continue to be, sorely missed in the legal community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.