Get Black Friday bargains! Support your local business owners! Keep those tax dollars at home! Earn multiple chances to win a prize package for yourself!
Everybody wins when you play Black Friday Bingo this holiday season.
Holiday shopping has likely begun for some people, but it won’t begin in earnest for most until Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving and the busiest shopping time of the year.
Black Friday used to be relegated to just one day, but in recent years, due to an increase in online shopping, it has expanded to a period of days before and weeks after Thanksgiving Day.
To help promote shopping local and support our friends and neighbors who own brick and mortar stores that keep our community going year-round, not just during the holiday season, The Warren Record is sponsoring Black Friday Bingo, a shop local campaign.
To play, shoppers can cut out the Black Friday Bingo board in the Nov. 20 or 27 editions of The Warren Record, and shop from the businesses on the board. Visit the sponsoring businesses, make a purchase from Friday, Nov. 29, through Saturday, Dec. 14, and receive a stamp on the board, limit one Bingo stamp per visit.
Completed Bingo boards are due at the newspaper office by Dec. 16, or postmarked by then if mailed, at 112 N. Main St., PO Box 70, Warrenton, NC 27589.
For every completed row (Bingo), shoppers will have their names entered into a chance to win a prize package that includes cash and an assortment of prizes. A winner will be drawn on Dec. 19 and announced in the Dec. 25 edition of The Warren Record.
