Flora “Flo” Ruth Clanton, 100, of Gaston, departed this life on Tuesday, July 16, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services Chapel in Warrenton. Elder Leona Perry will officiate and deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Macon.
Viewing will be one hour before the funeral at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services.
Flora was born on April 7, 1919, to Lem and Easter Clanton in Warren County.
Flo attended John R. Hawkins High School in Warren County. She lived most of her life in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was a devoted daughter to her beloved parents. She often enjoyed traveling “down South” to take care of her parents until they passed.
Flora was employed as a substitute teacher and domestic worker until she retired. She was a single lady with no children, and she loved fashion and collecting figurines.
As her health begin to decline, her cousin, Thomas, moved her back to North Carolina. Flora was under the care of Bishop and Mother Perry of Alpha and Omega FCH. Other helpers included Elder Mother Pauline Morton, Elder Leona Perry and Ella Lucy Alston. Later caregivers were the Miles family and the dedicated staff of Pruitt Health and Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Steven Boyd, Timothy Miles, Henry Adebugg and Willie Wiggins. The floral bearer will be Hattie Miles.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
