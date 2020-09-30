On Sept. 25, word had spread that an unverified number of people associated with the Afton-Elberon Fire Department fundraiser on Sept. 16 had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Warren County Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake, the health department is currently investigating a cluster, not an outbreak, of six cases associated with the department.
“We are monitoring positive cases and conducting contact tracing of close contacts to positive cases,” she said. A close contact is defined as being within six feet for more than 15 minutes.
“There are only six contacts associated with the Afton Fire Department event,” Brake said. “Individuals who purchased a plate on that day are not considered close contacts to these positive cases unless they were within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes.”
Brake went on to say that anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted, informed that they may have been exposed to a positive case, and advised of what they should do next.
“The cluster of six cases is connected to volunteers,” she said.
Brake states there is currently no evidence of food, food containers, or food packaging associated with the transmission of COVID-19.
“Current evidence from both the FDA and CDC does not indicate that COVID-19 is transmitted by eating or handling food,” Brake said.
She said the virus is thought to spread mainly from person to person, primarily through respiratory droplets produced when someone who is infected with the virus coughs, sneezes or talks.
While the health department does not have a policy for volunteers, it recommends that everyone follow the 3 Ws when out in public. That is: wear a cloth face cover, wait six feet away from others, and wash your hands frequently or use a hand sanitizer.
Brake also said volunteers should also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to the start of an event.
“If individuals are experiencing symptoms or are not feeling well, they should stay home and not volunteer to assist with any public events,” she said.
And although less than a cluster, positive cases were also confirmed at the Warren County Courthouse. It has cancelled hearings this week and will close Oct. 2 for extensive cleaning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.