The board of advisors of the Warren County Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from area nonprofits that serve general needs in Warren County. Grants will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund.
Applications are available online at nccommunityfoundation.org. The deadline for applications is noon Aug. 13.
“We are excited to offer this funding opportunity to our nonprofit partners,” said Richard Hunter, WCCF board president. “Warren has a vibrant nonprofit community, and we look forward to supporting their endeavors to better our wonderful community.”
An affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation, the Warren County Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partners for donors.
The WCCF was founded in 1999 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership, all for the benefit of Warren County.
The WCCF board advises the Warren County Community Fund, the unrestricted community grantmaking fund, to support local needs. This competitive grants program is held on an annual basis. Since advisory board members live and work in Warren County, they can leverage resources to help meet local needs and access opportunities.
In addition to Hunter, board members include: Bob Lesser, vice president; Linda Browne, secretary; Barbara Brayboy, Sears Bugg, Chalis Henderson, Walter Lowe, Cheryl Reddish and Candy White.
For more information, contact NCCF Regional Director Kelly Lee at 252-557-0278 or klee@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
