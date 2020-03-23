The Warren County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page earlier today that it is currently on lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The office will remain locked. Anyone who has business with the Sheriff's Office who needs immediate attention should return to their vehicle and call 252-257-3364. A series of questions will be asked. Answers will determine whether or not access to the Sheriff's Office waiting area will be granted.
There will be no more than two occupants in the waiting area at one time.
Information can be requested via email at eagleeye@vance.net.
If information is being requested after 5 p.m., weekends, or holidays, the contact number is 252-257-3456.
No fingerprinting will be done until further notice.
