Damen Shaheem Gilbert, 22, of Pinkston Street, Henderson, pled guilty in Warren County Criminal Superior Court on Feb. 24 to robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping, both felonies, in connection with a 2019 armed robbery at a Manson sweepstakes business.
According to court documents filed in the case, an unknown amount of cash was taken from the Skill Zone 1 in Manson on the afternoon of May 21, 2019 while a Stacey Rodriguez was at the business.
Gilbert originally was also charged with felony conspiracy.
An arrest warrant accuses Gilbert of possessing and threatening to use a handgun, putting Rodriguez’s life in danger.
After entering the guilty plea, Gilbert was sentenced to 5.3-7.4 years in the Department of Adult Correction with Advanced Supervised Release for 38 months afterward. He was ordered to pay restitution together with or separately from the co-defendants in the case through post release. Attorney fees will be civil judgments.
The charge of felony conspiracy was voluntarily dismissed.
One other co-defendant, Elizabeth Danielle Faulk, 23, of N.C. Hwy. 39 north, Louisburg, in January pled guilty to felony common law robbery. She was ordered to testify against the co-defendants. A prayer for judgment was continued, meaning that Faulk has not been sentenced.
Co-defendants
Other co-defendants in the case, are as follows:
- Shaquashia Hester, 23, of Ellington Road, Manson, charged with felony conspiracy. According to court documents, Hester is accused of conspiring with Danielle Faulk to commit felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.
- William Loyd, 17, of Waters Street, Henderson, charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, he is accused of taking cash from Skill Zone 1 while Stacey Rodriguez was there and threatening to use a firearm, endangering Rodriguez’ life.
- Lamar Nicholas Mitchell, 27, of Sunny Lane, Henderson, charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, he is accused of taking cash from Skill Zone 1 by threatening to use a firearm, placing the life of Rodriguez in danger.
- Juwan Patrick Terry, 25, of S. Beckford Drive, Henderson, charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, and second-degree kidnapping, all felonies. According to court documents, he is accused of taking cash from Skill Zone 1 while Rodriguez was there and threatening to use a firearm, placing Rodriguez’ life in danger. He is also accused of conspiracy with four co-defendants to commit felony robbery with a dangerous weapon against Rodriguez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.