Dr. Mary Young, superintendent of Warren County Schools, will hold a Superintendent, Business, Government and Media Advisory Council meeting from 4-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The meeting will be held in the multipurpose room at Warren County Middle School, 118 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
Young is holding the meeting as part of a continuing effort to get to know members of the community and receive input regarding the school district.
She is encouraging the following to attend: Warren County businesspeople, county and municipal government officials, county and town law enforcement officers, and local print and broadcast media outlet representatives.
Young indicated that input is welcome in order to help the school system continue to improve what it is doing well and address challenges facing Warren County Schools.
“All recommendations and suggestions are appreciated as we move forward to eliminate barriers for student achievement and increase opportunities for district-wide improvement,” she said.
