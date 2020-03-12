This afternoon, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors announced that all high school athletics statewide had been suspended until April 6 due to COVID-19. This affects Warren County High School spring sports and, according to information from Warren County Schools, the athletics program at Warren County Middle School.
The suspension includes practices, workouts and skill development.
Wanda Thompson, athletic director for Warren County High School, said that the state association will reassess the coronavirus situation before the suspension ends to determine whether an extension is warranted.
Thompson will be attending the Northern Carolina Conference athletic director’s meeting on March 25, which she said would include discussion of the remaining spring sports schedule and how conference games and track meets could be rescheduled if the suspension is lifted. Non-conference match-ups would likely not be rescheduled, she said.
The NCHSAA also announced the decision to postpone the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Basketball State Championships indefinitely due to the threat from COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.