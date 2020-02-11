The Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments will host Focus 20/20, a Regional Economic Development Summit at McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center in Henderson on Feb. 20. The summit begins at 9:30 am.
The keynote speaker is Doug Griffiths, author of the bestselling book, “13 Ways to Kill Your Community.” Griffiths works with communities across the U.S. and Canada to identify and overcome challenges that prohibit their ability to become thriving, sustainable and desirable.
Other featured speakers for the Summit include:
● Dr. Michael Walden, William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor and Extension economist at North Carolina State University
● Hillary Sherman, N.C. Economic Development representative, U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration
● Thom Ruhe, president and CEO, NC IDEA
● Jennifer Lantz, executive director, Wilson Economic Development Council
● Dr. Jenni Harris, executive director of Business Services,
N.C. Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Solutions
● Dawn Michelle Tucker, dean of Continuing Education and College & Career Readiness, Vance-Granville Community College
● Dr. Pamela G. Senegal, president, Piedmont Community College
● Judy Bradsher, director, Career and Technical Education Programs/GEAR UP Liaison, Person County Schools
● Rhonda L. High, Customized Training director, Halifax Community College
"This Summit is a timely and relevant event for citizens who seek to learn more about the advantages and challenges of preparing their communities for economic development success. It will provide best practices and examples that can be applied locally,” said Diane Cox, executive director, Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments.
Summit presentations will focus on the following:
● Setting the Stage for Economic Development in Your Community
● Advancing Entrepreneurship
● Talent Development-Best Practice Workforce Initiatives
● 13 Ways to Kill Your Community - Lessons on what really makes the difference between a prospering community and a failing one.
The event is complimentary, but registration is required and limited to the first 400 registrants. Register online at kerrtarcog.org. The deadline is Feb. 13.
