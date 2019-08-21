He was larger than life, Col. John Thayer Jenkins, retired commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A U.S. Army veteran, who arrived on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, six days after D-Day operations had commenced on June 6, 1944. A standout multi-sport athlete who signed as a pitcher with the Boston Red Sox.
Jenkins enjoyed hunting and playing golf. He was a collector who made sport of getting a deal, had an eye for fast cars, believed in dressing a certain way, standing tall, minding your manners and showing respect.
Those closest to him knew him as a father, husband, best friend and hero. They referred to him as Col. Jenkins, John, Daddy and Daddy John. And they celebrated his life with Army and Highway Patrol honors at his home church, Wesley Memorial United Methodist, in Warrenton on Aug. 14.
A Warren County native born in 1921 in Macon, Jenkins was recruited to play football and baseball at N.C. State University, but signed with the Red Sox before being drafted in 1942. From 1942-1945, he served in the Army and received five battle stars in the 79th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army in Europe during World War II.
Following the war, “Big John” continued to pitch in the minor leagues until combat injuries forced him out of the sport. After a few months of construction installing rural power lines, he joined the N.C. Highway Patrol in November 1947. Following training, he was stationed in New Bern and moved up the ranks, serving in Rocky Mount, Goldsboro, Fayetteville, Raleigh and Greenville.
In April 1977, Gov. Jim Hunt appointed Jenkins to colonel, calling him “the strong leader I have been looking for to make the patrol a proud, professional organization once again.” Jenkins had a reputation as a strict but fair disciplinarian who was quoted in one news article as saying, “I like to see a trooper spic and span, and I like a clean appearance and demeanor.”
One of Jenkins’ first assignments was to improve trooper morale, and he was known as a “trooper’s trooper.” He was described as getting out and working with the troopers, rather than sitting around the office, and he was nicknamed “Night Mover” for riding with or checking up on patrolmen at night.
Jenkins served as commander of the North Carolina Highway Patrol until his retirement on July 1, 1983. He was a two-time recipient of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the most prestigious awards given by the governor of North Carolina to persons for exemplary service to the state that is above and beyond the call of duty.
In his 36 years of retirement, Jenkins returned to Warren County, restored his 1790’s home, bought a home and farm in Hyde County, spent significant time at his coastal home, and enjoyed leisure activities with family and friends.
In celebrating his life, family members recalled Jenkins, a strapping man who stood over 6 feet tall, as reminding them of another larger than life figure, John Wayne, and a second father. His daughter Cynthia Jenkins, and grandson John T. Jenkins II, shared memories, many humorous, that exhibited Jenkins’ love for his family and how times have changed over the years.
Cynthia told of how she and her mother would ride in her daddy’s patrol car on Sundays.
“My mother, for sure, was the woman behind the man,” Cynthia said, of Addie King Jenkins, who preceded her husband in death in 2007.
As a child, Cynthia would sometimes be relegated to the floor of the patrol car’s back seat and told not to raise her head if a chase were underway, or to stay down if they had to respond to the scene of a bad wreck.
Cynthia’s first turkey hunting expedition with her Annie Oakley BB gun took place in 1953, she said, accompanied by her daddy, who didn’t have a gun with him. She never saw a turkey. As it turned out, the trek through the woods was actually a hunt for liquor stills.
“He was my hero,” she said. “I admired my father.”
She learned lessons through her own mistakes, Cynthia said, such as respecting other people’s property, including the time she proudly washed all the bugs off of her daddy’s yellow convertible using Ajax.
Cynthia also recalled spending time at the family beach house and her daddy rescuing people who got into trouble with rip tides. Again, larger than life.
John II said he spent summers with his grandparents. He remembered people treating his grandfather differently, like someone special, and that he was a man of great integrity, respect, discipline and honor.
“When you met him, you stood taller and at attention,” he said.
When John was age 6, he was seriously injured in a bicycle accident, and he recalled that his Daddy John was at his bedside almost constantly through the 90 days of his recovery.
His grandfather was a significant influence his entire life, John said, constantly teaching him life lessons, such as the importance of dressing well.
“He believed if you looked sharp when you leave the house, you would act sharp,” John said.
This ideal was a carryover from Jenkins’ philosophy at work. A newspaper article reported that, on occasion, he sent troopers home to change clothes because they had on wrinkled pants. The article quoted him as saying: “…if a man comes to work looking sharp, he will be sharp in his work. Patrolmen are professionals, and they ought to appear that way.”
John described his grandfather as a man who did not play the game of politics to get ahead in his career, and as someone who led from the front and preferred to be where the action was.
As tough as Jenkins was on the Highway Patrol, though, John said he never saw that side of his grandfather, who told him, “Boy, you’re not going to be in law enforcement.” Daddy John was concerned, even then, with how dangerous the profession was becoming.
On July 25, Col. John Thayer Jenkins passed away at home. He is survived by his wife, LaVerne Seagroves, of Apex; daughter, Cynthia Jenkins (husband, Grady Strickland) of Warrenton; grandson John T. Jenkins II, (wife, Judy Cartret-Jenkins) and great-granddaughter Carson of Raleigh; sister, Miriam Cohen of Ohio; and other extended family.
At last week’s celebration of life, attended by state dignitaries, a large contingent from the Highway Patrol, and U.S. Army and Highway Patrol honor guards, it was said that Jenkins loved family, God, the Highway Patrol and his country. That he was a man good for his word and that he had a handshake people didn’t forget.
At age 19, John Thayer Jenkins II legally changed his name as a way to carry on his grandfather’s legacy for another generation.
