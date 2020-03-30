At 5 p.m. today, Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay at home order goes into effect in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive order will remain in effect for 30 days in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor previously issued executive orders closing public schools until May 15 and limiting restaurant business to take-out and delivery service only, and closing certain close-contact businesses and gathering places like barber shops, hair and nail salons, gyms, tattoo parlors and gaming establishments.
While the stay at home order applies to the entire state, people in certain positions are exempt, including first responders, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers, legislators, judges, court personnel, jurors and grand jurors, law enforcement and correction personnel, hazardous materials responders, child protection and child welfare personnel, housing and shelter personnel, military and government employees carrying out essential operations.
Otherwise, the general public is ordered to stay at home and maintain social distancing of at least six feet between people, with the exception of family and household members, whether inside or outside. The order urges the homeless to obtain shelter where they can observe social distancing, and urges victims of domestic violence to leave home to stay at a safe location.
Under the executive order, people may travel into or out of North Carolina to maintain essential businesses and minimum basic operations.
The order allows the general public to leave their homes for essential activities, including health and safety. They may call for emergency services, obtain medical supplies or medications, and visit a health professional or veterinarian.
People also may leave home to obtain necessary supplies and services, including groceries and food, household consumer products, supplies needed to work from home, automobile supplies, and products to maintain the safety, sanitation and operation of their homes or places of employment.
The executive order allows North Carolinians to participate in outdoor activities, as long as they observe social distancing. Walking, hiking, running, golfing and biking are allowed.
People also may leave home for certain types of work deemed as essential, including healthcare and public health, human services operations and essential infrastructure operations.
North Carolina residents may leave home to take care of others, to travel to and from a place of worship, to volunteer with charitable and social service organizations, and to receive goods and services provided by an essential business.
However, the executive order prohibits mass gatherings of more than 10 people with the exception of funerals, which may include up to 50 people as long as they observe social distancing requirements.
According to the executive order, people are encouraged to work from home or telework if possible, and to observe social distancing at their places of employment. However, it closes all non-essential businesses, prohibiting all but what is necessary to maintain basic operations. Home-based businesses may continue operations.
Businesses and operations allowed to remain open because they are defined as essential include the following: those that meet social distancing requirements; those operating in critical federal sectors; healthcare and public health operations, including hospitals, clinics, dental offices, pharmacies, eye care centers, home healthcare service providers, and mental health/substance abuse service providers; human services operations, including long-term care facilities, child care centers, family child care homes and residential settings and shelters; essential infrastructure operations, including public works construction, operation of and maintenance of utilities; roads and highways; solid waste and recycling collection and removal; internet and telecommunications systems; and essential governmental operations, such as services provided by municipalities and counties. The order directs individual governments to determine essential operations and what employees are needed to continue them.
The executive order also defines the following as essential businesses: stores that sell groceries and medicine; food, beverage production and agriculture; organizations that provide charitable and social services; religious entities, including funerals, services, counseling and pastoral care; media, such as newspapers, television and radio; gas stations and transportation-related businesses, such as auto supply sales, tire, auto repair, roadside assistance and towing services; financial and insurance institutions; home improvement, hardware and supply stores; and mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services, including post offices.
Other businesses defined as essential through the executive order are critical trades, including building, construction, plumbers and electricians; educational institutions for the purpose of facilitating remote learning for performing essential functions; laundry services; those that sell supplies for working from home and supplies needed by other essential businesses; transportation needed to access essential businesses; home-based care and services; restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food for consumption off-site; residential facilities and shelters; professional services, such as legal, accounting, insurance and real estate; manufacture, distribution and supply chain operations for critical products and industries, such as pharmaceuticals , healthcare and food; defense and military contractors; hotels and motels; and funeral services.
The executive order defines the following other businesses as essential: electronic retailers that sell or service cell phones, computers, tablets and other communications technology; lawn and garden equipment retailers; bookstores that sell educational material; beer, wine and liquor stores; retail functions of gas stations and convenience stores; retail located within healthcare facilities, and pet and feed stores.
However, all businesses that are open must observe social distancing and observe the following actions: washing hands using soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible or use of hand sanitizer; regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces and facilitating online or remote access by customers if possible.
State and local law enforcement officers will have the authority to enforce the executive order. The governor’s order allows counties and cities to impose greater restrictions and prohibitions than the ones outlined in the order if deemed necessary.
To view the complete executive order, see the Stay at Home Order attached to this article.
