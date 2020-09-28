Maria Parham Health was named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek’s Best Health Care series, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group.
Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.
Maria Parham Health was one of fewer than 250 nationwide to receive the prestigious accolade. The full list of recipients appeared in the July 24 edition of Newsweek, available online and at newsstands nationwide.
Delivering more than 500 babies per year, Maria Parham’s team consists of OB-GYNs Dr. Weldon Hampton, MD and Dr. Emma White, DO, family medicine practitioners Dr. Vu, MD, Dr. Higgins, MD, and Dr. Dieter, MD, midwives Janice Martinez, MSN, CNM, and Karen Maclean, MSN, CNM, nurse practitioners, Estena Bradley, WHNP-BC, Crystal Minor, WHNP-BC, pediatricians Dr. Sylvia, MD and Dr. Ahmed, MD and specially trained nurses and staff. Maria Parham provides a variety of care and services for mother and baby, including prenatal care, education, labor & delivery, breastfeeding support by certified lactation consultants, and inpatient pediatric program.
To learn more about Maria Parham’s Mother & Baby services, visit MariaParham.com.
